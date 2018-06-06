Makkah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, have sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the death of Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, of Bahrain.





In their cable, the monarch said «We have been informed of the sad demise of Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Extending our sincere sympathy and condolences to Your Majesty and the family of the deceased, we appeal to Allah the Almighty to forgive him, pour his mercy on his soul and rest him in paradise, wishing you protection against any harm».