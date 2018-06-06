Beirut- Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri hailed the deep ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Lebanon.





This came during his meeting in Beirut today with the Chairman of the Saudi-Lebanese Business Council Raouf Abu Zaki, during which they discussed general economic issues.





Hariri valued the role of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, in supporting the stability of Lebanon and praised the council's efforts to encourage investments and strengthen trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.





The chairman of the Saudi-Lebanese Business Council explained that the meeting dealt with several economic issues of interest to the Kingdom and Lebanon, most notably the convening of a Saudi-Lebanese economic forum on July 13, 2018 in Beirut with the participation of Saudi and Lebanese businesspersons.