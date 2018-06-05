Beirut- UNRWA regional director general in Lebanon Claudio Cordone disclosed today that his organization is facing its history's worst financial crisis.





In a message to the Palestinian Refugees Community in Lebanon, Kordoni said the total deficit of the agency's budget reached before Rome conference last March about $446 million.





He explained that the US administration's decision to halt a big share of its financial contribution to the UNRWA budget has deprived it from $300 million and put the agency's ability to continue its operations as usual to risk.