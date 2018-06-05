Makkah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received here today at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez Al-Sarraj and the accompanying delegation.





Then, all the attendees had Iftar (Breaking-fast) banquet with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.





The audience was attended by Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid; Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz and a number of princes.