Jeddah- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, left Jeddah today.





At King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Crown Prince of Dubai was seen off by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador, and a number of officials.