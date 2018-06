Moscow- Saudi Ambassador to Russia Dr. Raed bin Khalid Qarmali received here today Saudi traveler Fahad Al-Yahiya, who came from Riyadh on his bike.



The trip which coincided with the occasion of the Saudi national team participation, in the World Cup finals, has taken 75 days over 5,145 km.





Qarmali presented a certificate of appreciation to Al-Yahiya to mark the occasion and wished him and the Saudi national team, as well, all success.