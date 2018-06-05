Riyadh- Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid Al-Yamani met here today with Non-resident Australian Ambassador to Yemen Dr. Ralph King.





During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means to promote them, in all fields, in addition to review regional as well as world issues of common interest.





Following the meeting, the Yemeni Foreign Minister said that the main challenge facing the peace process is the intransigence of the Houthi pro-coup militias and their rejection of the principle of peace.





For his part, the Australian Ambassador reiterated his country continued support to the legitimate Yemeni government.