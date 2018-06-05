Jeddah- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, strongly, expressed condemnation and denunciation of an attack that targeted a gathering of religious scholars, in Kabul, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, an official source, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced here today (Tuesday).





The source reiterates Kingdom solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against extremism and terrorism, offering condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and wishing speedy recovery for the injured.