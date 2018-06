Puntland- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) distributed, in the 19th day of the holy month of Ramadan, 1285 food baskets, in Puntland state, benefiting 7710 displaced people.





The distribution falls within the framework of humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, to all affected and needy people, in various countries, including those affected by the drought, in Puntland.