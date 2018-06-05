Aden- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) delivered to Yemen's Ministry of Health here today quantities of medicines, medical equipment and supplies for the Yemeni people.





Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Health for Development Dr. Ahmad Al-Kamal lauded the humanitarian role played by KSrelief, in supporting the Yemeni people who face great challenges, as a result of the Houthis' attacks on the Yemeni cities.





Health Coordinator of the KSRelief office, in Aden, Eshraq Al-Ghouri said that the medical equipment are an extension of the humanitarian and relief work provided by the KSRelief to the Yemeni people and it will be distributed according to the medical supply plan of the Yemeni governorates.