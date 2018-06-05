Riyadh- Advisor-Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabi"ah signed here today four joint cooperation agreements, with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, worth more than $ 5,333,000 to provide Yemen with humanitarian aid.





KSRelief Supervisor General said that the great efforts exerted by the KSRelief, in the field of relief for Yemen, were in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince.