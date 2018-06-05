Riyadh - The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to be a center for cooperation in the fields of medical devices and supplies for 4 years to help countries that desire to establish an organizational system for the control of medical devices and products through its expertise in organizational and supervisory domains.





The cooperation between WHO and SFDA focuses on the fields of safety and radiation protection, clinical studies for medical devices, authorizing the advertising of medical devices and supplies, and other relevant fields.