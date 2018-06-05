Riyadh - The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché Office at the Saudi Embassy in the Republic of Senegal, has distributed 2,500 libraries included its religious publications to associations, centers, institutes and schools in the regions of Senegal.





The religious attaché in the embassy, Hazza Malih Al-Mutairi, said in a statement that the distribution of these libraries comes within the framework of the Ministry's religious propagating message through distributing different publications of religious education which help Muslims to get further religious knowledge.





The heads of the schools, associations, institutes and Islamic centers thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, HRH Crown Prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for their constant support and attention to Muslims in Senegal.