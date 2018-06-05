Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt has revealed that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt reached 2.3 billion dollars during the first half of the current fiscal year 2017-2018.





The Central Bank said in its report that the Kingdom's investments in Egypt reached $ 6.1 billion, 11% of total foreign investments and 27% of the total investments of Arab countries in Egypt which amounted to $ 20 billion.





The report pointed out that the volume of Egyptian investments in the Kingdom amounted to 1.1 billion dollars, distributed over 1043 projects, including 262 industrial projects, and 781 commercial and service projects and other areas.