Jeddah - The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, have sent a cable of congratulations to King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden on the anniversary of his country's National Day.





The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH wished the Swedish King constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity.