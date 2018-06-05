Canberra - Saudi Charge d'Affaires in Australia, Minister Plenipotentiary, Mishaal bin Hamdan Al-Ruqi, has witnessed the launch of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Program for Iftar (breaking-fast) in all Australian States under the supervision of the Embassy's Call Office during a breaking-fast ceremony held at the Gungahlin Mosque in Canberra.





The ceremony was attended by the religious attaché' at the Saudi Embassy in Australia, Anwar bin Abdulaziz Al-Suli, a number of Islamic and Australian personalities and members of Muslim communities.





Chargé d'Affaires Al-Ruqi praised the program, stressing that it stems from the interest of Muslim communities, communicating with them and introducing the religion, love, brotherhood, peace and coexistence with others.