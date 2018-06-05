Singapore - Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, AP reported. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2 percent to 22,529.44 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1 percent to 2,450.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent to 31,028.83. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China gained 0.5 percent to 3,105.25, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4 percent to 6,003.70. Southeast Asian indexes were mostly higher.





U.S. crude gained 28 cents to $65.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 1.6 percent to settle at $64.75 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 17 cents to $75.46 in London.





The dollar rose to 109.86 yen from 109.58 yen in late trading Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1695 from $1.1719.