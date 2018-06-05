Riyadh - The official spokesman of the Coalition Forces Command ''Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen'' Colonel Turki Al-Malki stated that at 04:11 a.m. at dawn today, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Al-Houthi militias from Yemeni territories towards the Kingdom's territories.





He explained that the missile, which was targeting the city of Yanbu was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas, where the RSADF succeeded in intercepting and destroying it without causing any injuries.





Colonel Al-Maliki pointed out that the repeated firing of ballistic missiles for the second time during the presence of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to Yemen in Sana'a proves the indifference of Al-Houthi terrorist militias to the United Nations efforts.





Colonel Al-Malki added that this hostile action by terrorist Al-Houthi militias backed by Iran proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in support of Al-Houthi armed militias with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance for the violation of United Nations resolutions (2216 and 2231) in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the regional and international security and that launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law.