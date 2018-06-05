Jeddah - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah disclosed that about seven million Muslims coming from all various countries in the world performed Umrah rituals in ease, comfort, tranquility and security.





«Upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defense, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia harnessed all potentials and capabilities in addition to all human qualified resources for the service of all Umrah performers during their stay in the Kingdom,» the ministry said in a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).





«Based on the negative attitude and intransigence of the Qatari authorities to enable citizens and residents of Qatar to perform Hajj and Umrah rituals, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah welcomes the Qatari people to perform Umrah rituals following a completion of registering their legal information upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah,» the ministry added.





«With regard to expatriates in Qatar who want to perform Umrah rituals, they can through registering their data on the Ministry's website at https://eservices.haj.gov.sa/eservices3, and completing electronic contracting procedures with the Saudi authorized Umrah companies for selecting the service package,» the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed.





The ministry affirmed that the citizens and residents in Qatar can come by air through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah via all airlines companies except Qatar Airways during the holy month of Ramadan of this year 1439 H.





The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also asserted that all services and facilities provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors from all different countries of the world embody the Kingdom's leading role.