Jeddah - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and Minister of Defense, received here today Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez Al-Sarraj.





During the audience, they reviewed the latest developments at the Libyan arena in addition to the exerted efforts towards achieving the security and stability in Libya.



The meeting was attended by Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Adel bin Ahmad Al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, Chief of the General Intelligence; Dr.Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, Secretary to HRH the Crown Prince and a number of Libyan senior officials.