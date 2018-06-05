Riyadh - The official spokesman of the Arab Coalition in Support of Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki said that the coalition is carrying out comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, citing the efforts being exerted to restore hope in support of legitimacy inside Yemen and noting that the Houthi intervention and threats to the regional and international security and targeting its military capabilities will be faced with Coalition's support operations for the Yemeni national army to eliminate such threats.





In his periodical news conference of the Coalition's joint forces which was held here today, Al-Malki lauded the visit by Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Joint forces to operation zones inside Yemen as well as along the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early this week, designed to follow up the progress of military operations, citing that the national army has made great strides at all levels, citing Saada, Al-Joaf, Al-Baida and the western coast.





He drew the attention to the illegal and non-human practices of the Houthi militias in Yemen, citing the forcible recruitment of children, and attacks on orphans public homes.





Reports available indicate that there are 200 children killed in action due to being recruited by the Houthis and using them as human shields, noting that the rate of those who surrendered amounted to nearly 70%.





He cast light on the visit by the UN Secretary General Martin Griffith to the region and his recent meeting with President Abdrabbou Mansour Hadi in Jeddah, noting that he moved now to meet with the coup masterminds in Sanaa.





The spokesman confirmed that work is underway to repair the Turkish vessel, attacked by the Houthis, and keep the wheat consignment on board prior to sending it to Al-Hodeida port.





Saudi ambassador to Yemen said his recent visit to Maareb and Al-Mahra governorates in Yemen were upon instructions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince to construct a regional airport and launch a number of developmental projects there and opening the second office of rehabilitation of Yemen in addition to presenting a gift to the Governor of Al-Mahra from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques worth of ten generators, and 60,000 liter fuel tanks for his people, citing the second Al-Balsam medical tour of a number of cities in Yemen to perform open-heart operations for hundreds of Yemenis on the waiting list.





He drew the attention to the humanitarian assistance provided by the Coalition forces to the needy during the holy month of Ramadan, citing Ramadan breakfast meals and food baskets.He added that the national army has successfully detonated as many as 600 land mines, once implanted by the Houthis.





He said the Iran-backed Houthi militias are currently suffering from a wide isolation among the Yemeni people and facing difficulty in recruiting people to their militias, a fact reflected in the great losses they sustained in Al-Hodeida, and Saada, where the Yemeni tribes have left the Houthis facing danger and death alone.





He concluded by saying that the Coalition forces are shouldering their responsibilities inspired on them by the Islamic instructions, fraternity, and good neighborhood calling on the Yemeni tribes residing in the zones so far controlled by the Houthis that the Coalition is ready to salvage their lives and offer guarantees for the safety of their lives and properties. He said such mechanism would be announced to pave the way for imposing order and stability in the directorates where people under occupation launch initiatives to contact with the Coalition.