Washington- US President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will begin early on June 12 in Singapore, the White House said Monday in its first announcement of a timetable for the closely-watched meeting.





White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the two leaders would meet at 9 am (0100 GMT) in the Asian city-state, adding that Trump was receiving daily security briefings on North Korea in anticipation of the meeting.





«We feel like things are continuing to move forward and good progress has been made,» Sanders said. «We're continuing to prepare for the president's summit.» The talks, which were cancelled by Trump before being re-scheduled last week for the same day and place, are expected to focus on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme and tensions between the US and North Korea.