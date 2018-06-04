Makkah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in Makkah this evening to stay the last ten days of blessed month of Ramadan in the vicinity of the Grand Holy Mosque.





At Al-Safa palace in Makkah, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was received by Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah; Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region and Prince Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saad, Assistant Undersecretary of Makkah Region Governorate for Rights.





The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was also received by a number of senior Ulemas, civil and military senior officials.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was accompanied by Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Advisor at the Royal Court, and a number of senior officials.All the attendees had Iftar (Breaking-fast) festival with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.





Earlier, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques left Jeddah today.The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was seen off in Jeddah by Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Jeddah Province.