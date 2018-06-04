Riyadh- Dr. Adel bin Siraj Mirdad, Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry for Political and Economic Affairs, received here today Head of the European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michele Cervone D'urso.





The Head of EU Delegation was accompanied by French ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Francois Goite; German ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dieter Haller and British Deputy Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Richard Wildash.During the meeting, issues of common interest were discussed.