Sana'a / Lahij / Taiz / Dhale / Shabwah- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) distributed, during the 18th day of the holy month of Ramadan, 400 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals, in Sana'a governorate, Yemen, to 400 people with special needs.

KSRelief distributed during the 18th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1000 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in Tuban district in Lahij governorate, Yemen to 759 displaced people, 100 people with special needs and 150 hospital patients.

KSRelief distributed during the 18th day of the holy month of Ramadan, 1130 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals, in Taiz governorate, Yemen, to 825 displaced people and 605 patients in the hospitals.





The distribution comes within the framework of a project to distribute 264,080 Iftar meals, in 13 Yemeni governorates.

KSRelief distributed in the 18th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1200 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in Dhale governorate, Yemen to 750 displaced people and 450 patients in the hospitals.

KSRelief has distributed in the 18th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1754 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in a number of Shabwah's directorates to 1328 displaced people, 58 people with special needs and 358 hospital patients.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 260 projects.

This aid comes within the framework of distributing 264,080 Iftar meals for 13 Yemeni governorates.The distribution comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSRelief, for the Yemeni people.