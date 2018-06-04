Riyadh- Secretary-General of the Red Crescent and Red Cross Society Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani commended the Government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques support to the society, in order to play humanitarian and relief role, in the Arab world.





He stressed that this support confirms the Saudi government's belief in the necessity of relief work and the role of the society.





This came during the launching of «Ma'akom» psychological platform (Therappo) for refugees and humanitarian workers, as well as children affected by wars and conflicts, in collaboration with the Union of Arab Psychiatrists.