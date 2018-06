Riyadh- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen Khalid Al-Yamani met here today with Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Yemen Pak Woongchu.





During the meeting, the Yemeni Foreign Minister praised South Korea's support for Yemen, during the last period and contributions it provided Yemen with, in order to finance United Nations' Humanitarian Response Plan, in Yemen.





For his part, South Korean Ambassador reiterate his country continued support to the legitimate Yemeni government.