Jeddah- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hailed efforts exerted by Kuwait to adopt a Security Council resolution, calling for the protection of the Palestinian civilians.





OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation of the intensive efforts exerted by Kuwait, a member of the Security Council, for a draft resolution that demands Israel to comply with its obligations and responsibilities, under the Fourth Geneva Convention, that deal with the protection of civilians, in a war zone.





Dr. Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed OIC's keenness to support the Palestinian cause and to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.