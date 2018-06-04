Riyadh - Governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Dr. Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid, received here today Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom Khan Hisham Bin Siddiq.





Dr. Al-Fuhaid commended mutual visits for cooperation in the areas of training, technology, coordination, and opportunities for joint cooperation for its development and upgrading to advanced levels.





For his part, the Pakistani Ambassador expressed his happiness to meet the Governor of the Corporation, praising strong relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan in all fields.