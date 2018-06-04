Mukalla - The medical team of Al-Balsam International Organization has concluded its visit to Mukalla of Hadramout Governorate, Yemen by performing 13 open-heart surgeries and nearly 80 catheterizations for citizens across Yemen.





Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al-Balsam International Organization, Dr. Emad bin Abdullah Bukhari said that the medical team also examined 300 heart diseases conditions, who came from different Yemeni regions, assuring that more than 90% of patients returned to their homes while the rest will leave soon.





Dr. Bukhari also said that the medical team performed 80 catheterizations during its stay in Yemen, pointing out that 50% of catheterization surgeries were nearly impossible due to their risks, but the medical team has managed to perform the surgeries with high professionalism and efficiency offering their expertise in these sensitive surgeries.





He added that the visit of Al-Balsam Organization to Yemen in these difficult circumstances has sent a message of love and peace to the Yemeni people, in line with the Organization's international vision aiming to provide support for peoples in different countries worldwide.





Dr. Bukhari concluded by expressing the Organization's appreciation to Arab Coalition forces to support the legitimacy in Yemen for their great support, pointing out that the Organization has received logistic support to help the Yemeni people and perform surgeries to the largest possible number of beneficiaries.