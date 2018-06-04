Jeddah - The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, held yesterday the annual breaking-fast (Iftar) ceremony usually being held by Organization in the holy month of Ramadan every year.





Upon reception at the venue, the guests were welcomed by Dr. Al-Othaimeen, who congratulated them on the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Allah Almighty to return this occasion to Arab and Islamic nations with welfare and blessings.





The ceremony was attended by permanent delegates, consuls, ambassadors of Member States and a number of officials of the Organization.