Riyadh - Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, chaired yesterday (Sundauy) the Board's 10th meeting.





During the meeting, the members of the Board of Directors were briefed on the work being provided by emergency teams of Saudi Red Crescent Authority since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the preparations of emergency teams for the last ten days of the holy month, in addition to the Authority's plan to serve visitors of Makkah and Madinah and provide all emergency medical services for them.





The Board of Directors discussed working plans launched by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in line with the National Transformation Program, like the E-Services aiming to improve and increase the effectiveness of emergency services.