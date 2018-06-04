The FIFA World Cup will run on television screens across the globe from June 14th till July 15th 2018. People are sure to support their teams with a frenzy, with several teams being touted as favourites for the tournament. This will be the 21st edition of the World Cup and will be taking place in Russia.

Out of the total 32 teams taking part in the World Cup, 5 hail from Muslim majority countries. In fact, this is the first time five Muslim nations have qualified for the same World Cup. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Iran.