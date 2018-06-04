Kabul - At least seven people including a policeman and six civilians were killed in a suicide bombing outside the entrance of a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul on Monday.





At least nine others, including two policemen were injured in the bombing, which took place as the scholars were coming out of the facility at the end of the gathering, said Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanakzai.





The gathering of around 2,000 religious scholars in the Loya Jirga (council of elders) tent had called for peace, declared suicide bombings to be against Islam, and said the continued violence and war in Afghanistan goes against Sharia Law.