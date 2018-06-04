Taif - Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, President of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, Chairman of the Supreme Supervisory Committee of Souq Okaz, chaired here yesterday the meeting of the Committee, in the presence of Taif Governor Saad Al-Maimouni and a number of officials as the Committee reviewed the recent preparations for the 12 th session of Souq Okaz and reports from the subcommittees on these preparations.





On this event, Prince Sultan bin Salman said in press statement that Souq Okaz is being provided by great support and attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud due to its historical and civilized importance, pointing out that Souq Okaz is seen as an important milestone for the cultural heritage of the Kingdom of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Prince Sultan bin Salman added that Souq Okaz's 12th session will be held under the King's patronage in Souq site in Taif Governorate during the period from 13 to 29 Shawwal 1439H corresponding to 27 June to 13 July 2018.