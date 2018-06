Riyadh - The Border Guard Spokesman, Captain Talaat bin Abid Al-Sakhiri, said that border guards in the southern regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir from Ramadan 5 to 18, 1439 AH foiled several attempts to smuggle a total of 641 kilograms of cannabis and arrested 20 persons, including 9 Ethiopians, 2 Somalis and 9 Yemenis after monitoring them crossing the southern border of the Kingdom.





The suspects and narcotics were referred to competent authorities to complete legal procedures.