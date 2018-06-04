Riyadh - Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi has praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for providing aid, generous support, and development for Yemen, pointing out that the Iranian Project only carries destruction, havoc, and death for the Yemeni people.





This came in the President's meeting with his advisors, where he briefed them on the results of his meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince in Jeddah.





President Hadi assured that the two meetings have resulted in a number of points that contribute to supporting the Yemeni people, adding that the two meetings also assured the deep-rooted relations between the two sisterly countries and peoples.