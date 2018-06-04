Dammam- Officials affiliated to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) explained that SIDF has launched a number of initiatives aiming at presenting high-class services and products depending on the principle of partnership with all government and non-government bodies relating to industrial affairs.





This came during the open meeting, organized by the Eastern Region's chamber of commerce and industry in Dammam.





He said the SIDF plays a great role in pushing the wheel of industrial development through providing loans, presenting studies and consultation and supporting different programs aiming to develop the industrial system in the Kingdom, noting that the SIDF has until last year provided 4238 loans worth SR148billion, resulting in the launch of 3127 developmental projects.