Jeddah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, have congratulated Pedro Sanchez on the occasion of taking oath as prime minister of Spain.





King Salaman and HRH expressed sincerest felicitations to His Excellency the Prime Minister of Spain, wishing him continuous health and happiness and his country steady progress and prosperity.