Amman - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) distributed, during the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan, Ramadan Food Baskets to 1158 Syrian refugee families, in Azraq refugee camp.





The distribution falls within the framework of humanitarian projects, provided by the KSRelief for the Syrian refugees in Jordan to alleviate their suffering due to the current crisis in their country.