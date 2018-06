Shabwah - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has distributed in the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1754 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in a number of Shabwah's directorates to 1328 displaced people, 68 people with special needs and 358 hospital patients.





This aid comes within the framework of distributing 264,080 Iftar meals for 13 Yemeni governorates.