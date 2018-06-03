Cairo - The volume of foreign direct investments in Egypt during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2017/2018 declined by 20.8% to reach 1.9 billion Dollars.





The Central Bank's monthly report showed today that total inflows declined to reach US $ 3.4 billions compared to US $ 3.9 billions during the same period of last fiscal year as the outflows of foreign investments declined during the period to US $ 1.561 billions compared to US $ 1.566 billions during the same period of the last year.





The report has confirmed that the European Union countries have topped the countries investing in Egypt with a total of 1.96 billion Dollars, pointing out that the total investments of the Arab countries during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2017/2018 amounted to about $ 722.3 million, including United Arab Emirates investments $ 521.7 million, followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia investments $ 87.1 million, while Kuwait investments were up to 21.9 million dollars and Bahraini investments were about 12.6 million dollars.