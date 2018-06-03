Madinah - A number of visitors of the Prophet's Holy Mosque in Madinah praised distinguished efforts and services being provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque during the Holy month of Ramadan.





In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), they stressed the Kingdom's continuous care in serving Islam and Muslims in the Kingdom and the Islamic world, praising the progressive steps being taken by the Kingdom's government during the month of Ramadan annually to serve visitors.