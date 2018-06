Gaza - Israeli warplanes Saturday overnight attacked several targets in Gaza Strip, but with no injuries reported, local sources said.





Palestinian sources said that Israeli jetfighters struck two sites in Rafah and Khan Younis towns in the southern part of the besieged enclave.



Also today, Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Yarmouk post east of al-Shujayeh neighborhood as well Bahriyah site west of Beit Lahia in the strip.