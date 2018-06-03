RIYADH- The Saudi Arabian Public Prosecutor office has issued a statement with details relating to the recent arrest of a number of Saudi both men and women who were accused of conspiring against the kingdom.

The prosecution explained in a statement today (Saturday) about the arrest of a number of patients after the start of coordinated activity and equipment for the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, indicating that by questioning the accused and opposing the evidence and evidence against them, they acknowledged the following: Anti-government organizations, to recruit persons in a sensitive government entity to obtain official information and documents.

The statement clarified that a total of 17 were arrested. Eight (five women, three men) were temporarily released pending the completion of the investigation. Nine others (5 men, 4 women) continue to be detained as per the available evidence and their confessions.

The statement revealed that those who confessed acknowledged:



1- communicating with bodies, individuals with agendas against the Kingdom.



2- reaching out to employees in a sensitive government body to obtain confidential material which harms Saudi national security.



3 - providing financial, moral support to outside entities with anti-Saudi agendas.

The statement stressed that dealing with the accused is carried out in a manner that ensures their dignity and guarantees their rights, while providing the possibility of contacting their families, preparing the appropriate places to stop them, and providing the necessary health and social care. As provided for in (Article 26) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, all of which guaranteed all the guarantees and fundamental rights enjoyed by all accused in such cases.