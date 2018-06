Hadramout- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) distributed today Ramadan breakfasting meals on the displaced people, patients and special needs students in Hadramout, Shabwa, Al-Mahrah, Sana'a, Aden, Taiz, Al-Hudaydah and Abyan governorates.





The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by KSRelief Center for the Yemeni people.