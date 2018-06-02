Riyadh- General Secretariat of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO) condemned the international silence on the heinous crimes against humanity and the repeated attacks being carried out by the Israeli occupying forces where they shot dead five paramedics, including the young Palestinian female paramedic Razan Ashraf Al-Najjar (22 years old).



It also condemned the injury of more than 100 Palestinian youths in peaceful marches on Friday by Israeli gunfire during an ambulance operation in the Al-Awda refugee camp east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, ARCO Secretariat strongly denunciated the continued unsatisfactory silence and lack of international responsibility from the United Nations, the Security Council and the international organizations concerned, renewing its call to members of the International Movement and its humanitarian partners, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and other humanitarian and relief organizations for urgent intervention and immediate action to deter the Israeli occupation's aggressive policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.