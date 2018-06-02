Jeddah- Minister of Information Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad described the Royal Orders issued as part of the march of modernization and renaissance being witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense to ensure the best levels for the homeland.

Dr. Al-Awwad, the Minister of Information further said in a statement on the occasion that the Royal Order of separating the culture from the media and the establishment of an independent Ministry of Culture came in support of the development of the performance of both sectors for the best to achieve the ambitious vision of our country.





He extended thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince for their ongoing interest in the cultural and media affairs and the allocation of two independent ministries to them, giving them more professionalism and specialization.





He commended the appointment of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan as Minister of Culture.