(17) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Haitham bin Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Ohali to the post of Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology (Excellent Rank).

(18) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-AbdulKarim to the post of Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources for Industry Affairs (Excellent Rank).

(19) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Khalid bin Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Mudaifer to the post of Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs (Excellent Rank).

(20) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Nasser bin Abdulrazzaq bin Yusuf Al-Nafisi to the post of Assistant Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (Excellent Rank).

(21) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order relieving Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, Deputy Minister of Transport, of his post.

(22) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Bader bin Abdullah bin Muhanna Al-Delami to the post of Deputy Minister of Transport for Road Affairs (Excellent Rank).

(23) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Abdulhadi bin Ahmad bin Abdulwahab Al-Mansouri to the post of Assistant Minister of Transport (Excellent Rank).

(24) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Mohammed bin Twailea bin Saad Al-Salami to the post of Assistant Minister of Civil Affairs (Excellent Rank).

(25) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order relieving Dr. Abdulaziz bin Abdurrahman Al-Sowayyan, President of Hafr Al-Batin University, of his post and appointing Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdurrahman Al-Qahtani to the post of President of Hafr Al-Batin University (Excellent Rank).

(26) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Dr. Bandar bin Obaid bin Hamoud Al-Rasheed to the post of Secretary to the Crown Prince (Excellent Rank).

(27) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Ali Al-Thaqafi to the post of Advisor at the Presidency of State Security (Excellent Rank).