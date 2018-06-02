Royal Decrees Issued 6-16

(6) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order determining and naming Royal Reserves and forming their Boards of Directors as follows:





1- Rawdhat Khuraim Reserve shall be a royal reserve named Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.



2- Mahazah al-Sayad Reserve shall be a royal reserve named Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.



3- Al-Taysiyah Reserve shall be a royal reserve named Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.



4- Al-Tanhat and Al-Khafs Reserves shall be a royal reserve named King Abdulaziz Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.



5- Al-Khanfa, Al-Tubaiq and Hurra Al-Hurra Reserves shall be a royal reserve named King Salman bin Abdulaziz Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.



6- The area located between NEOM Project and Red Sea and Al-A'ala Project shall be a royal reserve named Prince Mohammed bin Salman Reserve, where its Board of Directors shall be under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and the membership of six specialists to be nominated by the Council of Royal Reserves.

(7) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Roya Order approving a proposal on Historical Old Jeddah submitted by His Royal Highness Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, President of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, Chairman of the Committee of Major National Projects, to establish Historical Old Jeddah Project Management that reports to the Ministry of Culture and allocate an independent budget for the Management.

(8) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud to the post of Minister of Culture.

(9) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh to the post of Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

(10) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh to the post of Minister of State and Member of the Council of Political and Security Affairs.

(11) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Al-Sheikh to the post of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

(12) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order relieving Dr. Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis, Minister of Labor and Social Development, of his post, and appointing Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi to the post of Minister of Labor and Social Development.

(13) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud to the post of Deputy Minister of Interior (Minister Rank)

(14) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Dr. Abdullah bin Salim bin Jaber Al-Mutani to the post of Deputy Speaker of Shura Council (Minister Rank).

(15) /The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Dr. Khalid bin Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Sultan to the post of President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (Minster Rank).

(16) /The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a Royal Order appointing Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Saadan to the post of President of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (Minister Rank).